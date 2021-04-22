GLENDALE, ARIZ. – The Coyotes are probably relieved their playoff push the rest of the season doesn't include any more games against the Wild.

Despite dominating early and continuing to have competitive bursts, Arizona still couldn't top the Wild, which rallied 4-1 Wednesday night at Gila River Arena for its fifth straight victory.

Overall, the No.3 Wild won seven of the eight matchups this season and the team has an eye-popping 16-point lead over No.4 Arizona in the West Division.

Marcus Foligno broke a 1-1 tie 4 minutes 32 seconds into the third period, converting on a breakaway before crashing into the boards. Kirill Kaprizov added a wrap-around goal with 1:40 to go to pass Marian Gaborik for the most goals in a season by a Wild rookie with 19 – this after he tied Gaborik in goals and surpassed him for the rookie record for points when he recorded his 38th in the previous game.

Nico Sturm wrapped up the scoring with an empty-netter at 19:48.

Cam Talbot was terrific, picking up 39 saves and securing his 12th victory over his last 16 starts. At the other end, Darcy Kuemper had 19 stops for the Coyotes.

Arizona had the edge in the first period, capitalizing on a choppy start by the Wild.

Shots eventually swelled to 12-1 in favor of the Coyotes, who opened the scoring at 7:38 on the power play when Christian Dvorak banked the puck in off Talbot's left leg. Arizona went 1-for-2, and the Wild power play was held goalless (0-for-1) for just the third time over the past 11 games.

The Wild began to settle in after the Coyotes scored, but the team didn't pull even until the second period. Kevin Fiala buried a Nico Sturm pass with his backhand at 2:58 for his second goal in as many games.

Arizona nearly retook the lead before the period ended, but Dryden Hunt's shot caromed off the crossbar and then the post – one of more than a few close calls for the Coyotes.

But it was Foligno who ended the stalemate, going five-hole on a breakaway for his first goal since he returned from a broken ankle last week. Foligno is on a three-game point streak, and he has 11 points in his last 12 games.