STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Alexandar Georgiev, Avalanche: The goalie turned aside 36 Wild shots.
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The captain had a goal and two assists.
3. Calen Addison, Wild: Set up three Wild goals for a career-high three points, a franchise record for assists for a defenseman.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Goals by the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov.
20 Goals given up by the Wild through three losses.
200 Career NHL games for the Wild's Sam Steel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Photos: Avalanche beat Wild 6-3
The Minnesota Wild lose 6-3 to the Colorado Avalanche Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
Wild-Colorado game recap
A quick look at Monday night's loss to the defending Stanley Cup champions.
Wild
Wild fall behind and stay there, dropping to 0-3 in loss to Avalanche
Despite two goals from Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild lost 6-3 and have yet to have a lead in any of their first three games.
Photos: Disney Villains Drag Brunch
CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar hosted an all-ages "Disney Villains Drag Brunch" organized by Flip Phone Events Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in downtown Minneapolis. The event featured characters in drag performing as the evil Queen Grimhilde from "Snow White and The Seven Dwarves," the Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland" and Jafar from "Aladdin."
Loons
Hlongwane returns to Minnesota United starting lineup vs. FC Dallas
After a full day of training Sunday, Bongokuhle Hlongwane returned to his spot on the Loons' front line for their playoff opener.