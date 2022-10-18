Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Alexandar Georgiev, Avalanche: The goalie turned aside 36 Wild shots.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The captain had a goal and two assists.

3. Calen Addison, Wild: Set up three Wild goals for a career-high three points, a franchise record for assists for a defenseman.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals by the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov.

20 Goals given up by the Wild through three losses.

200 Career NHL games for the Wild's Sam Steel.