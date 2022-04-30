GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger tallied a goal and assist to finish with 108 points.
2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goalie stopped 27 shots to improve to 9-2 with the Wild.
3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger scored twice to tie his career high for a game.
BY THE NUMBERS
15 Points for Kaprizov during a seven-game point streak.
16 Players on the Wild with at least 20 points this season.
113 Points by the Wild, a franchise record.
SARAH McLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Correa's tiebreaking single gives Twins 10th win in 11 games
At the end of another solid outing, Chris Paddack left some unfinished business for his bullpen to clean up.
Wild
A spectator last season, Boldy now a key figure in Wild lineup
Rookie Matt Boldy had a strong second half after recovering from an fractured ankle suffered in preseason.
Sports
Gallen out-pitches López, Diamondbacks outlast Marlins 5-4
Zac Gallen outpitched Pablo López as the Arizona Diamondbacks built a lead and held on to beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 Monday night.
Sports
Mets manager Showalter suspended 1 game for reliever's pitch
Mets manager Buck Showalter was suspended for Monday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball determined New York reliever Yoan López intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night.
Sports
Alvarez, Peña homer, Odorizzi shines as Astros down M's 3-0
Yordan Alvarez hit a solo homer and rookie Jeremy Peña added a two-run shot to back up another solid start from Jake Odorizzi and help the Houston Astros to a 3-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night.