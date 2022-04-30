GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger tallied a goal and assist to finish with 108 points.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goalie stopped 27 shots to improve to 9-2 with the Wild.

3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger scored twice to tie his career high for a game.

BY THE NUMBERS

15 Points for Kaprizov during a seven-game point streak.

16 Players on the Wild with at least 20 points this season.

113 Points by the Wild, a franchise record.

SARAH McLELLAN