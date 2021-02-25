GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger scored the game-deciding goal shorthanded late in the second period.
2. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The rookie goalie racked up 30 saves.
3. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center extended his point streak to a career-high four games games after assisting on Foligno's goal and then scoring his own.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Goal for Zach Parise to record the 800th point of his NHL career.
17 Wild goals over the past three games, tying the franchise record for goals in a three-game span.
300 Career games for Kevin Fiala, the fourth active Swiss-born skater (sixth all-time) to reach the mark.
SARAH McLELLAN
