GAME RECAP

star tribune's three stars

1. Philipp Grubauer, Avalanche: The goalie turned aside all but one of the 28 shots he faced.

2. Valeri Nichushkin, Avalanche: The winger scored the decisive goal in the second period.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie tallied his first career power-play goal.

by the numbers

1 Assist by winger Gerald Mayhew, his first career assist and first point of the season.

3 Power-play goals for the Wild this season through 42 tries after Kaprizov's goal.

29 Saves for Wild goalie Cam Talbot.

SARAH McLELLAN