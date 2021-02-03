GAME RECAP
star tribune's three stars
1. Philipp Grubauer, Avalanche: The goalie turned aside all but one of the 28 shots he faced.
2. Valeri Nichushkin, Avalanche: The winger scored the decisive goal in the second period.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie tallied his first career power-play goal.
by the numbers
1 Assist by winger Gerald Mayhew, his first career assist and first point of the season.
3 Power-play goals for the Wild this season through 42 tries after Kaprizov's goal.
29 Saves for Wild goalie Cam Talbot.
SARAH McLELLAN
