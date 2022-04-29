7 p.m. vs. Colorado Avalanche • Xcel Energy Center • BSNX, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild closes out the regular season with its 14th back-to-back. So far, the team is 7-4-2 in the second game. G Marc-Andre Fleury, who is scheduled to start, is 15-11-3 in his career vs. Colorado with a 2.56 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. As for the Wild, the team is 1-1-1 against the Avalanche this season. That lone win (3-2 in overtime) happened the last time these teams played on March 27 at Xcel Energy Center.

Avalanche update: Like the Wild, Colorado was in action on Thursday, playing host to Nashville. The Avalanche has already clinched the top spot in the Central Division and Western Conference. Before facing Nashville, Colorado snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over St. Louis on Tuesday. That skid was the longest of the season for the Avalanche. Before then, the team had rattled off nine consecutive victories.