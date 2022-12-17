Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger recorded a hat trick and picked up an assist.

2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a goal and two assists.

3. Sam Steel, Wild: The center assisted on two tallies.

BY THE NUMBERS

10-3 Record for the Wild over their last 13 games.

26 Times this season Kaprizov and Zuccarello have factored in the same goal; only Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have accomplished the feat more (32).

500 Career games for Wild defenseman Jon Merrill.