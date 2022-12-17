STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger recorded a hat trick and picked up an assist.
2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a goal and two assists.
3. Sam Steel, Wild: The center assisted on two tallies.
BY THE NUMBERS
10-3 Record for the Wild over their last 13 games.
26 Times this season Kaprizov and Zuccarello have factored in the same goal; only Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have accomplished the feat more (32).
500 Career games for Wild defenseman Jon Merrill.
