Ryan Hartman of the Wild was named the NHL's third star of the week Monday.

The veteran center had seven points (five goals and two assists) in four games, including a five-point game with a hat trick in a victory over Edmonton.

Devils right winger Tyler Toffoli, who had six goals in four games, was the NHL's first star. He scored his sixth goal in Sunday's victory over the Wild.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson, who had two shutouts, is the third star of the week.

Two sent down

The Wild sent Jujhar Khaira and Daemon Hunt back to Iowa of the AHL.

Hunt, a defenseman, played in his first two NHL games and Khaira, a winger, also made his Wild debut on the team's 0-2-1 road trip. They joined the lineup because of injuries to Matt Boldy, Jared Spurgeon and Frederick Gaudreau.

The Wild's next game is Thursday against the Devils at Xcel Energy Center.