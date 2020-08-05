GAME 2 RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Bo Horvat, Canucks: His third-period goal was the game-winner and he also had an assist.

1. Jacob Markstrom, Canucks: The goalie was solid until the very end, making 32 saves in his first playoff victory.

3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: He made things interesting with a couple of goals late in the game.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Power-play goals for the Wild in six tries.

1 Goal by Burnsville native Brock Boeser, the first of his playoff career.

7 Penalties for the Wild.

4 Assists for Eric Staal in two games in this series.

63 The Canucks’ faceoff percentage.

SARAH McLELLAN