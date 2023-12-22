WILD GAMEDAY

vs. Boston Bruins, Xcel Energy Center, 6 p.m. Saturday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Pregame reading: Marco Rossi's Gordie Howe hat trick included his first hockey fight.

For the fans: The NHL's roster freeze is in effect through midnight on Dec. 28. Minus a few exceptions, teams are prohibited from trades, waivers and loans.

Opening bell: If the rematch between the Wild and Bruins is half as entertaining as their game earlier this week, fans are in for a treat. The Wild rallied and then recovered from blowing a late late to overcome Boston 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday at TD Garden. Since then, the Wild (14-13-4) won again in overtime vs. Montreal by the same score while the Bruins weren't back in action until Friday at Winnipeg.

Watch him: Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov is playing his best hockey of the season right now. After posting his first two-goal game vs. the Bruins, Kaprizov secured his first three-point effort since Oct. 24 two nights later against the Canadiens. Overall, he's picked up six points in three games this week.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body), RW Ryan Hartman (upper body), D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) and RW Mats Zuccarello (upper body). Bruins D Derek Forbort (lower body).

Forecast: The tables have turned: Boston is finishing up a back-to-back on the road after the Wild were in that position on Tuesday. But the Wild winning in that situation is looking less surprising because of how well they're handling the adversity they're facing; they've lost just once since Brodin exited the lineup six games ago. Their perseverance is making them a tough matchup because they're never completely out of games. That could once again make them a handful for the Bruins, even with their talented goal scorers like RW David Pastrnak and LW Brad Marchand.

