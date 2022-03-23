7 p.m. vs. Vancouver Canucks • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Canucks update: Vancouver was in action Wednesday, beginning a back-to-back vs. Colorado. Before that game, the Canucks had dropped three in a row to sit in fifth place in the Pacific Division. ... They're on the upswing, though, since former Wild coach Bruce Boudreau was hired in December to take over behind the bench. This will be Boudreau's first game against the Wild since the team fired him Feb. 14, 2020. Earlier this season, the Wild won 3-2 on Oct. 26 at Vancouver.

Wild update: G Cam Talbot is scheduled to start Thursday, with newcomer Marc-Andre Fleury slated to back up. Fleury didn't practice with the Wild on Wednesday after the team gave him time to get settled following the trade. His debut is likely to come Saturday vs. Columbus. ... With D Jake Middleton in line for his debut, Dmitry Kulikov is poised to join the scratches. ... The Wild signed F Vladislav Firstov to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins next season; a 2019 second-round draft pick selected 42nd overall, Firstov will report to Iowa in the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout for the rest of the season.