New York Islanders (19-13-10, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-20-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild aim to break a four-game skid when they play the New York Islanders.

Minnesota has a 10-9-3 record at home and a 17-20-5 record overall. The Wild are third in league play with 190 total penalties (averaging 4.5 per game).

New York has gone 8-8-4 in road games and 19-13-10 overall. The Islanders have a 17-3-8 record in games they score three or more goals.

Monday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Wild won the last matchup 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Hartman has scored 13 goals with nine assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Noah Dobson has seven goals and 36 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has two goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (undisclosed), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed).

Islanders: Ryan Pulock: out (lower body), Semyon Varlamov: out (lower body), Casey Cizikas: out (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.