Edmonton Oilers (16-12-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (13-11-2, third in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Edmonton Oilers.

Minnesota has a 13-11-2 record overall and a 7-6-1 record in home games. The Wild are 12-6-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Edmonton has a 16-12-0 record overall and a 7-5-0 record in road games. The Oilers have scored 102 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank third in the league.

The teams play Monday for the sixth time this season. The Oilers won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 17 goals and 17 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 25 goals and 29 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored nine goals and added seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body).

Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.