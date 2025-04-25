Wild bring 2-1 series lead into game 4 against the Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division)
Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -148, Wild +124; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Wild won the previous matchup 5-2. Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals in the win.
Minnesota is 45-30-7 overall and 23-17-2 in home games. The Wild have gone 42-3-3 in games they score three or more goals.
Vegas has a 50-22-10 record overall and a 21-14-7 record on the road. The Golden Knights have gone 22-10-1 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has scored 24 goals with 36 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.