STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Taylor Hall, Bruins: The winger racked up three points, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender was sharp during the Wild's rally, finishing with 39 saves.

3. David Pastrnak, Bruins: The winger had a goal and assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Shorthanded goal by the Wild's Brandon Duhaime, the first of his career and first by the Wild this season.

100 Career goals for captain Jared Spurgeon after his third-period tally to pass Pierre-Marc Bouchard for fifth in Wild scoring all-time at 348 points.

943 Games for Fleury to tie Curtis Joseph for sixth all-time among goaltenders in NHL history.