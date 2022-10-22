STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Taylor Hall, Bruins: The winger racked up three points, including the game-winning goal in overtime.
2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender was sharp during the Wild's rally, finishing with 39 saves.
3. David Pastrnak, Bruins: The winger had a goal and assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Shorthanded goal by the Wild's Brandon Duhaime, the first of his career and first by the Wild this season.
100 Career goals for captain Jared Spurgeon after his third-period tally to pass Pierre-Marc Bouchard for fifth in Wild scoring all-time at 348 points.
943 Games for Fleury to tie Curtis Joseph for sixth all-time among goaltenders in NHL history.
Wild
Greenway out, Boldy scores again in Boston to start Wild's first road trip
Jordan Greenway left Thursday's game after less than three minutes of ice time, but coach Dean Evason said it's not the same injury that required offseason surgery.
Sports
No. 13 Wake Forest bullies BC as Hartman accounts for 6 TDs
Sam Hartman threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead No. 13 Wake Forest past Boston College 43-15 on Saturday.
Sports
Astros star Jose Altuve ends 0-for-25 postseason skid
Jose Altuve doubled Saturday for his first hit in 26 postseason at-bats this year, ending the longest slump of his stellar career.
Sports
UTSA's TD with 15 seconds left beats North Texas 31-27
Frank Harris' 10-yard pass to De'Corian Clark with 15 seconds remaining lifted UTSA over North Texas 31-27 on Saturday to take sole possession of first place in Conference USA.
Sports
Mercurio's field goal lifts Villanova over Albany 31-29
Matthew Mercurio kicked a 28-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Connor Watkins threw three touchdown passes to propel Villanova to a 31-29 victory over Albany on Saturday.