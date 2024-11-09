Wild-Blackhawks game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Blackhawks update: Chicago is back home after a midweek back-to-back that saw the team lose 4-1 to Detroit at home and 3-1 at Dallas on Thursday. Overall, the Blackhawks are 5-9-1 with only one victory on home ice. C Connor Bedard leads Chicago in scoring with 13 points. The reigning NHL Rookie of the Year had only one assist in two games vs. the Wild last season.