Wild-Blackhawks game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

After wins in San Jose and Anaheim, the Wild is looking to sweep the three-game road trip.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 9, 2024 at 11:00PM
Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian looks over Ducks winger Troy Terry after a collision Friday night during the Wild's victory in Anaheim. (William Liang)

Wild at Chicago Blackhawks

6 p.m. Sunday, United Center

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM

Blackhawks update: Chicago is back home after a midweek back-to-back that saw the team lose 4-1 to Detroit at home and 3-1 at Dallas on Thursday. Overall, the Blackhawks are 5-9-1 with only one victory on home ice. C Connor Bedard leads Chicago in scoring with 13 points. The reigning NHL Rookie of the Year had only one assist in two games vs. the Wild last season.

Wild update: The Wild are looking to sweep a three-game road trip after victories on back-to-back nights in San Jose and Anaheim. Before Saturday’s games, the Wild had the second best record (10-2-2) in the NHL, were fourth in goal differential (+15) and had the league’s scoring leader in Kirill Kaprizov (27 points).

Injuries: Blackhawks D Alec Martinez (groin) is out.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

