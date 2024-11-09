Wild-Blackhawks game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players
After wins in San Jose and Anaheim, the Wild is looking to sweep the three-game road trip.
6 p.m. Sunday, United Center
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Blackhawks update: Chicago is back home after a midweek back-to-back that saw the team lose 4-1 to Detroit at home and 3-1 at Dallas on Thursday. Overall, the Blackhawks are 5-9-1 with only one victory on home ice. C Connor Bedard leads Chicago in scoring with 13 points. The reigning NHL Rookie of the Year had only one assist in two games vs. the Wild last season.
Wild update: The Wild are looking to sweep a three-game road trip after victories on back-to-back nights in San Jose and Anaheim. Before Saturday’s games, the Wild had the second best record (10-2-2) in the NHL, were fourth in goal differential (+15) and had the league’s scoring leader in Kirill Kaprizov (27 points).
Injuries: Blackhawks D Alec Martinez (groin) is out.
After wins in San Jose and Anaheim, the Wild is looking to sweep the three-game road trip.