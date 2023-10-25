More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Once a police abolitionist, always an abolitionist? Minneapolis City Council candidate says no.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Once a police abolitionist, always an abolitionist? Minneapolis City Council candidate says no.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
George W. Bush has a little bounce as he throws ceremonial first pitch to start World Series
Former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the World Series to former Texas Rangers catcher Iván ''Pudge'' Rodriguez, bouncing the throw from the front of the mound.
Sports
Rob Manfred says it would be difficult to pause MLB's season for the 2028 LA Olympics
Bryce Harper wants big leaguers to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says pausing the regular season to make that happen would be difficult.
High Schools
Coming in hot (in cold weather): Section playoffs and two prognosticators
Saturday's semifinals are one more chance for Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque to offer their analysis.
Nation
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
The 18 people killed in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, included a 14-year-old bowler, a shipbuilder who loved playing the game of cornhole and a sign language interpreter.
Twins
Reusse: Minnesota native Jeff Nelson retires as MLB umpire with no fanfare
Jeff Nelson got "the talk" from his parents in Cottage Grove just as he applied for umpiring school ... and the rest is history.