More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Wolves
Back-to-back gems: Balanced Wolves top Kings in playoff atmosphere
In front of a raucous Sacramento crowd cheering for the Kings to clinch a playoff spot, Minnesota had seven score in double figures to grab a key win without Karl-Anthony Towns.
Wild
Wild insert themselves into three-way race for Central crown
The Dallas Stars sat atop the division for two months, but the Wild and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado will be part of the chase as the regular season winds down.
Wild
Boldy's second hat trick in five games keeps Wild red hot with 5-1 rout of Seattle
The 21-year-old has scored nine goals in five games and the surging Wild continued their climb up the Western Conference standings with eight games left in the regular season.
www.startribune.com
Wild beat Seattle 5-1
The Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken on Monday, March 27, 2023 in St. Paul.