Wild beat Oilers 2-1
The Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Monday, December 12, 2022.
Wolves
Wolves' Edwards reaps benefits of getting to the rim more often
As the most dynamic penetrator on the team, Anthony Edwards' increased aggressiveness helps his shooting percentage and scoring totals rise.
www.startribune.com
Wild-Edmonton game recap
A quick look at Monday night's victory to open a Wild homestand.
Wild
Wild, Fleury, hold off Edmonton behind goal and an assist from Boldy
Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves and Matt Boldy tallied two points and the Wild finished 2-1 against the Oilers as the two teams played three times in 12 days.
www.startribune.com
Wind - Ice - Snow - Subzero Next Week
A sloppy inch of slush is possible at MSP later today, but most of the main surge of moisture (coming PM hours today) will fall as rain or freezing rain. Glaze may build up on some bridge decks, with the worst icing over far southwest MN this morning. The heaviest snow may fall on the North Shore of Lake Superior with some 20"+ amounts from Duluth to Thunder Bay. The metro area will pick up accumulating snow on the cold backside of this system as the storm stalls over the Arrowhead later this week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson