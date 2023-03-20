More from Star Tribune
Eastview vs. Minnetonka in class 4a basketball
Eastview won 72-68 win over Minnetonka in the Class 4A basketball state tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, March 21.
Photos: Minnesota Streetcar Museum restores cars for spring
Streetcars from the early 1900s were renovated at the George Isaacs Carbarn at the Minnesota Streetcar Museum on Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Park Center vs. Andover in a Class 4A basketball game
Park Center played Andover in the Class 4A basketball state tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Photos: Meet Team Trans
This new team normalizes the hockey experience for athletes whose identity doesn't fit the usual gender divide.
Gallery: Memorial service for Bud Grant
A memorial service was held for Bud Grant on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Grace Church in Eden Prairie.