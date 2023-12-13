Assistant General Manager Chris O'Hearn is no longer with the Wild.

The team confirmed the exit in a statement that said O'Hearn and the team "have mutually agreed to part ways. The Wild will not comment further on this matter."

O'Hearn had been on staff since 2019 when he was hired as director of hockey operations before getting promoted to assistant GM in 2021. His responsibilities included contract negotiations and managing the salary cap.

Roster moves

The Wild placed defenseman Jonas Brodin on long-term injured reserve and used the cap space that move created to bolster their roster.

They recalled defensemen Daemon Hunt and Dakota Mermis from the minors as well as forward Vinni Lettieri, who had a pair of goals and the shootout winner on Tuesday for Iowa in the American Hockey League.

Lettieri has appeared in 13 games with the Wild this season, while Mermis has logged 14 and Hunt five.

Brodin is out week-to-week because of an upper-body injury suffered last Friday in the 4-3 loss at Edmonton when he was taken into the boards by the Oilers' Evander Kane, who was not penalized for the hit.

By going on long-term injured reserve, Brodin has to be sidelined a minimum of 10 games and 24 days before he's eligible to rejoin the roster.

Etc.

Captain Jared Spurgeon (maintenance) didn't practice on Wednesday, but the defenseman is expected to play on Thursday when the Wild host Calgary at Xcel Energy Center.