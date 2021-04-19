8 p.m. at Arizona • Gila River Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Slumping Arizona is first stop on a Western road trip

Preview: This is the start of a four-game road trip for the Wild, which will take on the Coyotes twice before moving on to California to play the Kings and Sharks. The Wild went winless on its last trip, dropping two games to St. Louis — including a 9-1 dud. But the Wild has fared well against Arizona this season, winning five of six matchups. The Wild has outscored the Coyotes 23-9 in those games.

Players to watch: Wild C Nico Sturm has scored twice over his past four games. Fs Zach Parise and Mats Zuccarello are each on a three-game goal-scoring streak. … Coyotes G Darcy Kuemper was victorious Saturday in his return from a lower-body injury that sidelined him 19 games. LW Michael Bunting has seven goals in 10 games.

Numbers: The Wild power play has 13 goals over the past nine games. LW Kirill Kaprizov is one point shy of passing Marian Gaborik for the most points in a season by a Wild rookie after tying Gaborik at 36. … Arizona has lost five of its past six games, but the Coyotes are 11-8-3 on home ice this season.

Injuries: RW Nick Bjugstad (upper body) is expected to travel with the Wild. He's missed the past six games. Coyotes D Jordan Gross (lower body) is out.

Sarah McLellan