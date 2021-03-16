7 p.m. vs. Arizona • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Sweep of West division rival in play

Preview: The Wild is looking to sweep a three-game series against the Coyotes. In both of its previous wins the Wild pulled away in the third period, outscoring the Coyotes 7-0. The Wild is 15-2-1 when leading or tied after two periods. On Monday, the team added F Connor Dewar to the taxi squad.

Players to watch: Wild D Jonas Brodin has two goals and an assist over his past four games. LW Zach Parise is coming off his first multipoint game since Jan. 24. … Coyotes RW Phil Kessel has 19 points in 25 games vs. the Wild after scoring Sunday. LW Clayton Keller has at least a point in six of his past eight games.

Numbers: LW Kirill Kaprizov has 16 shots over his past two games. The Wild power play has scored twice in its past nine opportunities. … Kessel has played in 872 consecutive games, the third-longest active streak in the NHL. He's also one assist shy from 500 for his career.

Injuries: Wild coach Dean Evason said W Marcus Foligno won't be back for a while after taking a shot to his lower right leg Friday. F Marcus Johansson (upper body) has missed the past 13 games and F Kyle Rau (upper body) sat out the past two. Coyotes G Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is also out.

Sarah McLellan