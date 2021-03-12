7 p.m. vs. Arizona • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

The Coyotes are visiting, and they're staying awhile

Preview: The Wild's homestand continues with three in a row against the Coyotes. When these teams faced off last week in Arizona, they split a two-game series. After the Wild won the first game 5-1, the Coyotes responded with a 5-2 victory the next night. After that, Arizona visited Colorado, where it went 1-0-1.

Players to watch: C Joel Eriksson Ek is coming off the second two-goal game of his career. D Carson Soucy's game-winning goal Wednesday in the 4-3 victory over Vegas was his first goal of the season. … Coyotes G Antti Raanta made 44 saves in his last game, a 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday. RW Tyler Pitlick has three goals in his past two games.

Numbers: Six of Eriksson Ek's 10 goals this season have come in the third period. The Wild has won five in a row at home. … Coyotes LW Clayton Keller has eight points during a six-game point streak. Arizona is 5-0-1 in its past six road games.

Injuries: Wild F Marcus Johansson (upper body) has missed the past 11 games and F Ryan Hartman (lower body) has sat out the past five. Coyotes G Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is out.

Sarah McLellan