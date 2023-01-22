SUNRISE, FLA. — The Wild's current road trip was never hyped as a cake walk, not when they were facing the cream of the crop from the Eastern Conference at every stop.

But the Wild also aren't helping their cause.

After committing a string of penalties one game earlier to put the Hurricanes on the power play a whopping seven times, they again were tripped up by self-inflicted mistakes to fall 5-3 to the Panthers on Saturday in front of an announced 16,759 at FLA Arena and lose two in a row.

And their next opponent is none other than the Lightning, who have been in the past three Stanley Cup Finals and won back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.

Baudette's Alex Lyon was in net for Florida, making 29 saves while the team's usual tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight was sidelined.

In front of Lyon was an opportunistic Panthers offense that feasted on Wild errors.

First up was a failed clearing attempt up the wall by Joel Eriksson Ek that led to Anton Lundell being left all alone by the Wild net to accept an Aleksander Barkov feed and send a dribbler five-hole on goaltender Filip Gustavsson with 1 minute, 13 seconds left in the first period.

Then only 1:40 into the second, Eetu Luostarinen picked the puck off Sam Steel and skated to the middle where he unleashed a backhander by Gustavsson.

During their first power play, the Wild answered back at 8:56 when Matt Boldy polished off a tic-tac-toe passing sequence by Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

That was Boldy's second goal in as many games after ending an 11-game goalless drought on Thursday in the 5-2 loss at Carolina. His 14 goals are also one shy of the career-high 15 he registered last season as a rookie.

But Florida doubled its lead on its own power play goal from Carter Verhaeghe with 28 seconds left in the second while Ryan Hartman was in the penalty box for roughing the Panthers' Givani Smith after the whistle.

In the third, the Wild would go on the power play for a second time and they again took advantage, this time when Eriksson Ek lifted in a rebound at 4:37 for his 16th goal of the season and 10th multi-point effort after factoring into Boldy's goal. Eriksson Ek is up to 10 points in his last 10 games.

Kaprizov snagged his second assist on the play for his 15th multi-point game, and Calen Addison's helper was his 20th.

Overall, the Wild went 2-for-2 with the man advantage, while Florida was 1-for-2.

By then, the Wild were facing a shorthanded Panthers lineup; Brandon Montour was in the box with a 10-minute misconduct, and Aaron Ekblad hadn't played since the first period.

But Florida regained control only 3:14 after Eriksson Ek's power play tally when Gustav Forsling pounced on a loose puck in the slot before Jared Spurgeon scored with 1:26 left while Gustavsson, who ended up with 23 saves, was on the bench for an extra attacker. Sam Reinhart added an empty-netter with 40 seconds remaining.

The Wild also weren't at full strength.

Marcus Foligno was out due to a non-COVID illness; Mason Shaw drew in for his first appearance in six games.

Matt Dumba was also a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game. He hasn't suited up since the Wild opened this trip with a 4-2 win at Washington.