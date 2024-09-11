After an unusually long gap between Twin Cities dates, locally beloved Chicago rockers Wilco will offer their Minnesota fans something a little unusual this December: a three-night stand with a no-repeat setlist pledge.
Wilco books another rare three-night stand in St. Paul, this one even more special
The Chicago rockers are promising no-repeat setlists for its third run at the Palace Theatre.
Jeff Tweedy and his Grammy-winning, jammy-leaning Americana rock band will return Dec. 13-15 to the Palace Theatre in St. Paul. They have played sold-out three-night stands twice before at the Palace, in 2017 and 2019, but never as “evening with” billings (longer sets with no opener) and never with the promise to play entirely different songs each night.
The St. Paul gigs are part of a short tour up the Interstate 35 corridor that will also include two-night stands in Austin, Texas, and Tulsa, Okla. They’re calling the run “Winterlude,” a name also used for similar multi-night stands in their hometown.
Tickets for the St. Paul shows go on sale Friday via AXS.com, with pre-sale options beginning Wednesday. Prices range from $65 for the general-admission floor to $75-$125 for reserved loge and balcony seats.
Typically seen in Minnesota at least once a year — going back to the band’s first show outside Chicago at 7th St. Entry in 1994 — Wilco has only played here once since the pandemic, and that was a co-headlining bill with local pals Trampled by Turtles at the Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater in 2021.
Tweedy and Co. have continued to steadily release new music in that time. Their latest EP, “Hot Sun Cool Shroud,” came out in June and is one of their best-received collections of recent years.
