Wife of former US Sen. Bob Menendez convicted in bribery scheme

U.S. stocks tumbled as investors worldwide get more skeptical about U.S. investments because of President Donald Trump's trade war and his criticism of the Federal Reserve, which are shaking up the traditional order. The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Monday and was 16% below its record set two months ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.5%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.6%. Big Tech stocks led the way lower ahead of earnings reports coming this week from Tesla and others. Perhaps of more concern, U.S. government bonds and the value of the U.S. dollar also sank.