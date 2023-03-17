The New York Jets signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year contract Friday.

Lazard reunites with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who worked with the receiver in the same role in Green Bay from 2019-21. Lazard could also rejoin quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said on ''The Pat McAfee Show'' this week that he intends to play for New York this year after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

The team didn't announce terms, but multiple media reports say the contract for the 27-year-old Lazard is worth $44 million — including $22 million guaranteed.

Lazard tweeted Thursday night that he and Hackett were at dinner together, hinting the signing was imminent. On Wednesday, he posted on Twitter a farewell to the Packers and their fans: ''It's been an honor to represent the 'G' and to rock the green and gold with each and every one of you.''

The 6-foot-5 Lazard, regarded as a terrific blocker as a receiver, is coming off his best NFL season. He had personal highs of 60 catches and 788 yards receiving to go along with six touchdowns; in 2021, he had a career-best eight TD receptions.

''I think objectively, a lot of people can look at Allen Lazard and go, he's a really good player, we would love to have him on our team,'' Rodgers said on ''The Pat McAfee Show." ''Anybody would be lucky to have him in the locker room.''

Lazard was signed by Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent out of Iowa State in 2018 and was signed by Green Bay off the Jaguars' practice squad that season.

After starting just 12 games in his first three seasons, Lazard moved into a starting role and developed a strong rapport with Rodgers while starting 28 games the last two years.

In five NFL seasons, Lazard has 169 career receptions for 2,236 yards and 20 TDs.

