Wichita State Shockers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers play in Orlando, Florida
Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (5-0)
By The Associated Press
Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Wichita State square off in Orlando, Florida.
The Shockers have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Wichita State is second in the AAC with 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Harlond Beverly averaging 7.2.
The Golden Gophers are 5-1 in non-conference play. Minnesota averages 9.5 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
Wichita State scores 83.4 points, 26.2 more per game than the 57.2 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Wichita State gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.
Dawson Garcia is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
