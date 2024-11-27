Sports

Wichita State Shockers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers play in Orlando, Florida

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (5-0)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 27, 2024 at 8:23AM

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Wichita State square off in Orlando, Florida.

The Shockers have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Wichita State is second in the AAC with 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Harlond Beverly averaging 7.2.

The Golden Gophers are 5-1 in non-conference play. Minnesota averages 9.5 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Wichita State scores 83.4 points, 26.2 more per game than the 57.2 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Wichita State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.

Dawson Garcia is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

