MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
All or Nothing Midday
03-04-07-10-12-13-14-15-16-18-22
(three, four, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
4-2-9
(four, two, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
8-7-1-9
(eight, seven, one, nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000
