MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-09-12-15-16-17-20-22

(three, four, six, seven, nine, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

0-5-2

(zero, five, two)

Pick 4 Midday

0-5-6-2

(zero, five, six, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000