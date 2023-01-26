Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-07-09-10-11-12-15-16-17-18

(three, four, seven, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen)

Pick 3 Midday

6-8-2

(six, eight, two)

Pick 4 Midday

5-8-3-6

(five, eight, three, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 572,000,000