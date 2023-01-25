MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-05-06-07-08-10-11-15-16-19-20

(one, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

7-9-7

(seven, nine, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-6-8

(zero, two, six, eight)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000