Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-05-06-08-11-12-13-14-15-17-21

(two, five, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

1-6-0

(one, six, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

7-9-0-0

(seven, nine, zero, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 502,000,000