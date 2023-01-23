MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-05-06-08-11-12-13-14-15-17-21
(two, five, six, eight, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
1-6-0
(one, six, zero)
Pick 4 Midday
7-9-0-0
(seven, nine, zero, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 502,000,000
Variety
