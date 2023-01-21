MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-04-07-12-13-15-17-18-20-21-22
(two, four, seven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
7-0-7
(seven, zero, seven)
Pick 4 Midday
8-8-1-0
(eight, eight, one, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000
