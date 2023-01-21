MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-04-07-12-13-15-17-18-20-21-22

(two, four, seven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-0-7

(seven, zero, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

8-8-1-0

(eight, eight, one, zero)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000