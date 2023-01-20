Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-04-05-06-11-13-14-17-20-21

(two, three, four, five, six, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-7-7

(three, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-2-5

(six, seven, two, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 473,000,000