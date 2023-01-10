Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-08-09-11-13-15-19-22

(three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

2-1-9

(two, one, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

6-7-0-2

(six, seven, zero, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000