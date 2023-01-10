MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
All or Nothing Midday
03-04-06-07-08-09-11-13-15-19-22
(three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
2-1-9
(two, one, nine)
Pick 4 Midday
6-7-0-2
(six, seven, zero, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
