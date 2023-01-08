MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Sunday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-03-09-10-11-14-15-16-19-20

(one, two, three, nine, ten, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-4

(eight, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-1-3

(zero, zero, one, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 340,000,000