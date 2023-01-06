Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-06-07-08-10-11-13-15-19-20

(three, four, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)

Pick 3 Midday

5-0-5

(five, zero, five)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-5-5

(three, three, five, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000