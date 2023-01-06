MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
03-04-06-07-08-10-11-13-15-19-20
(three, four, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty)
Pick 3 Midday
5-0-5
(five, zero, five)
Pick 4 Midday
3-3-5-5
(three, three, five, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
WI Lottery
