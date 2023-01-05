MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

05-06-11-12-13-14-16-17-18-21-22

(five, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-7-3

(seven, seven, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-4-9-9

(seven, four, nine, nine)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000