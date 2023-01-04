Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-06-07-08-14-15-17-18-20-21-22

(one, six, seven, eight, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

8-9-3

(eight, nine, three)

Pick 4 Midday

0-0-7-1

(zero, zero, seven, one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 940,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 291,000,000