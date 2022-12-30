Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-02-05-06-07-08-09-12-16-18-22

(one, two, five, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

3-3-8

(three, three, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

9-2-2-1

(nine, two, two, one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000