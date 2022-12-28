Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

02-03-04-05-09-10-12-16-17-20-21

(two, three, four, five, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

4-9-8

(four, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

1-6-8-4

(one, six, eight, four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 215,000,000