MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-04-05-06-11-12-14-17-19-20-21
(one, four, five, six, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
0-6-3
(zero, six, three)
Pick 4 Midday
2-9-3-4
(two, nine, three, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
WI Lottery
