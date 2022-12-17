Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-06-09-12-13-14-16-17-19-21-22

(three, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

4-5-0

(four, five, zero)

Pick 4 Midday

8-9-6-5

(eight, nine, six, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 465,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000