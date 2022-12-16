MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
All or Nothing Midday
02-03-07-08-10-11-13-17-20-21-22
(two, three, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Pick 3 Midday
4-0-6
(four, zero, six)
Pick 4 Midday
4-5-7-2
(four, five, seven, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Joaquina Kalukango, in paradise
Winning a Tony Award as best lead actress in a musical cemented Joaquina Kalukango's place in the Broadway firmament. But it also, surprisingly, cemented Kalukango's belief that she could actually do musicals.
Business
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits
New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as "puppy mills."
Nation
The AP names its nine Breakthrough Entertainers of 2022
often a key role or sometimes a cluster, maybe an album — and it all became next-level, a shift triggering where-did-you-come-from vibes.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were: