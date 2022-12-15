Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Midday

04-06-07-09-14-15-17-18-19-21-22

(four, six, seven, nine, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

7-8-9

(seven, eight, nine)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-1-2

(three, three, one, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 149,000,000