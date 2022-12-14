MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Midday

03-04-07-08-12-15-16-17-18-21-22

(three, four, seven, eight, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Pick 3 Midday

6-3-3

(six, three, three)

Pick 4 Midday

7-3-9-2

(seven, three, nine, two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 429,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000