MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
All or Nothing Midday
01-06-07-09-10-11-13-17-18-19-21
(one, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)
Pick 3 Midday
3-6-4
(three, six, four)
Pick 4 Midday
3-5-6-3
(three, five, six, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Variety
Yuen: How to teach your kids to volunteer for the right reasons
Service should be about making the community a better place — not a ploy to make our children less entitled.
Variety
Minnesota roadkill enthusiasts eat thousands of animals killed by cars
'Tis the season for animal-vehicle crashes. Meat-gleaners see a silver lining.