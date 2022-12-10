Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-06-07-09-10-11-13-17-18-19-21

(one, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

3-6-4

(three, six, four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-5-6-3

(three, five, six, three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 400,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000