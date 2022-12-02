Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:

All or Nothing Midday

01-03-04-06-07-08-09-12-13-15-21

(one, three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one)

Pick 3 Midday

2-5-1

(two, five, one)

Pick 4 Midday

0-2-7-7

(zero, two, seven, seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 333,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000